Boeing sees best month for aircraft deliveries since 2019

By The Associated Press

Boeing says aircraft deliveries are the strongest it has seen since March 2019. Boeing said Tuesday that it delivered 51 passenger and cargo planes in June, as airlines continued to see a recovery in demand for travel. The big aircraft manufacturer said it delivered 44 of its 737 Max airliners and seven larger planes that will be used to haul cargo. Boeing took new orders for 50 commercial jets in June, but customers canceled orders for 35. Norwegian Air Shuttle dropped an order for 28 Max jets.