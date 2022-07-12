DNC ads warn voters that GOP wants nationwide abortion ban

By WILL WEISSERT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic National Committee is launching a digital ad campaign to energize its voters after last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The ad campaign warns that Republicans’ ultimate goal is to outlaw abortion nationwide. The Democratic committee is sponsoring an at least $10,000 digital ad buy beginning Tuesday on the websites of more than 20 lifestyle publications, including Teen Vogue and Cosmopolitan. The cost is modest for a national campaign, especially when activists have accused President Joe Biden and other top Democrats of not responding forcefully enough to the Supreme Court’s decision. Many top Republicans see the overturning of Roe as a promise they kept to voters.