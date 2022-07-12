Hong Kong leader defends health code plan to combat COVID-19

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader is defending the city’s plan to implement health codes that would more accurately restrict the movements of inbound travelers and people infected with COVID-19. John Lee dismissed concerns that the system could be used as a political or social control tool. The health code measures are being considered amid an increase of COVID-19 infections, with over 2,700 new cases reported Tuesday. The plan has sparked concerns over privacy and social control after Chinese media reported that mainland Chinese authorities used its health code system to prevent residents from attending a protest.