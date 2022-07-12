Millennial Money: 4 money moves to make before baby arrives

By KELSEY SHEEHY of NerdWallet

The arrival of a new baby is all-consuming. You barely know what day it is, and mustering the energy and attention span for managing your financial household can be a tall order. Do your future, sleep-deprived self a favor and start preparing your finances early into your pregnancy. Research the cost to deliver, check your health insurance coverage and contribute to a flexible spending account if possible to account for the copays and hospital bills. Adjust your budget to account for day care and any income loss during leave to help lessen the financial shock and build savings. And put your recurring bills on autopay to avoid missed payments.