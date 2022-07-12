Ukraine granted extra EU aid of 1 billion euros

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations have approved fresh aid for Ukraine as the country faces growing economic damage from Russia’s invasion. Finance ministers from the 27-nation EU gave the go-ahead on Tuesday to 1 billion euros ($1 billion) in loans to the Ukrainian government. The sum brings to 2.2 billion euros the total amount of EU macro-financial assistance to Kyiv this year. An initial 1.2 billion-euro EU loan package got the green light from the bloc’s finance chiefs days before Russia’s full-scale Feb. 24 attack.