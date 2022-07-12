US, Japan vow joint efforts on Ukraine, trade, food crisis

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japan’s finance minister have agreed to cooperate in dealing with challenges from the war in Ukraine and promoting free trade, sustainable energy and food security. Yellen was visiting Tokyo on Tuesday for talks ahead of a meeting of the Group of 20’s financial leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali. She stressed the importance of effective sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. She has been seeking to drum up support for jointly seeking a price cap on Russian oil that would limit revenues available to Russia’s military. A joint statement issued after the talks said both sides welcomed efforts to pursue price caps “where appropriate.”