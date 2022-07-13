Delta posts $735 million profit, sees strong revenue in Q3

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

The summer is off to a profitable start for Delta Air Lines. The airline said Wednesday that it earned $735 million in the second quarter, as planes were packed with vacation travelers. Still, the earnings per share fell short of Wall Street expectations. Delta blames that on high fuel prices and several thousand canceled flights in May and June. CEO Ed Bastian says Delta “had a rough six weeks,” but it’s doing better now after cutting its schedule and hiring more pilots. Figures from Flightaware show Delta is canceling far fewer flights so far in July.