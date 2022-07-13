Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline’s quick return to full flow

BERLIN (AP) — Russian energy company Gazprom appeared to cast doubt on the prospects of quickly restoring the flow of natural gas to full capacity through a major pipeline to Western Europe. The state-owned gas company reduced the flow through Nord Stream 1 to Germany by 60% last month. It cited technical problems involving a piece of equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Canada has said that it would allow the gas turbine that powers a compressor station to be delivered to Germany. Gazprom said Wednesday that it “does not possess any documents that would enable Siemens to get the gas turbine engine … out of Canada.”