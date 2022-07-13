Panasonic selects Kansas for vehicle battery mega-factory

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says Japan’s Panasonic Corp. has selected the state as the location for a multibillion-dollar mega-factory to produce electric vehicle batteries for Tesla and other carmakers. Kelly announced the decision during a news conference on Wednesday. Kelly and state lawmakers approved a $1 billion incentive package to help close the deal. Panasonic was reportedly considering Kansas and Oklahoma as a location for the plant. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported this year that the company was looking to build the factory close to Texas, where Tesla is building an electric vehicle plant. The plant will be located in De Soto, Kansas, a town with about 6,000 people and 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.