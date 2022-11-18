Asia-Pacific leaders condemn war, renew calls for open trade

BANGKOK (AP) — Leaders from around the Asia-Pacific have wrapped up a summit in Bangkok with a call for an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine and pledges to steer the region’s economies toward sustainable growth. Host Thailand managed to bridge divisions among the 21 members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum by saying that most members had condemned the war. The statement acknowledged differing views on the situation. In other developments, a White House official said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris exchanged brief remarks with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the final APEC meeting began, calling for both sides to keep lines of communication open.

By KRUTIKA PATHI and ELAINE KURTENBACH Associated Press

