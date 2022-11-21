100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said more than 100 million euros was raised at a donors conference on Monday to help assist Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, an acute energy crisis, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris was co-chaired by France, Germany, and Romania in support of Moldova and aimed to achieve “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year also raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing.

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

