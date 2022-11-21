Insider Q&A: Ken Lin, CEO of Credit Karma

NEW YORK (AP) — Financial technology company Credit Karma is probably best known for giving Americans regular access to their credit scores, but the company also acts as a starting place to shop for a loan, bank account or mortgage. Roughly 76 million Americans have used Credit Karma, giving the company a broad view into Americans’ borrowing habits. Ken Lin is the CEO of Credit Karma. He spoke to The Associated Press about what financial products borrowers are still shopping for in this high inflation economy, as well as Americans’ spending habits.

