Judge orders Amazon to stop retaliations against organizers

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Amazon to stop retaliating against employees engaged in workplace activism. The ruling was made Friday in a court case brought by the National Labor Relations Board. The agency sued the company in March seeking the reinstatement of a fired employee involved in organizing an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, New York. In a mixed ruling, U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati ruled there was “reasonable cause” to believe Amazon committed an unfair labor practice by firing the employee. But she denied the agency’s request to reinstate the worker. She says the NLRB had not presented evidence to demonstrate the employee’s firing is still having considerable effect on organizing efforts.

