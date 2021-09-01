Oklahoma school mask mandate ban blocked, exemptions a must

AP National News

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge says she is temporarily blocking a state law banning public school mask mandates, but that personal exemptions to mask-wearing will be required. Judge Natalie Mai’s ruling Wednesday drew praise from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who opposes mask mandates without exemptions, and Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association which joined the lawsuit challenging the law. Stitt says the ruling is “a victory for parental choice” and Clarke says it allows schools to “maintain local control.” Mai said the injunction will take effect next week when she issues a written order.