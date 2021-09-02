$750K bond set for man charged in grandson’s beating death

AP National News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bond has been set at $750,000 cash for a Milwaukee man accused of fatally bludgeoning his 12-year-old grandson whom he accused of stealing his money. A criminal complaint alleges that 54-year-old Andrez Martina used a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to beat Andre Smith II for up to 90 minutes Sunday before the boy was pronounced dead at a Milwaukee hospital. Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. His public defender, Stephen Sargent, has not returned a call seeking comment.