Fall TV season serves up what viewers want: sci-fi, fantasy

AP National News

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Generation Z and some millennials tend to bounce among streaming services in pursuit of tempting new shows. That’s leading media companies to give the customers what they want in the upcoming fall TV season, especially sci-fi and fantasy. With broadcast and cable outlets eager to keep pace, expect a galaxy of genre shows, including one with a “Lost” echo (“La Brea”), a saga based on the work of Isaac Asimov (“Foundation”) and additions to the Disney+ “Star Wars” family. “The Mandalorian” ranked fifth among original series last year with the number of minutes streamed, 14.5 million, with only 16 episodes. It took 40 episodes of “The Crown” to rank third.