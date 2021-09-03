For her directing debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal adapts Ferrante

AP National News

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Maggie Gyllenhaal may come from a family of filmmakers, but she never let herself dream about directing until recently. But things changed very quickly and very profoundly for Gyllenhaal when she found herself writing to acclaimed novelist Elena Ferrante, asking for permission to adapt her 2008 novel “The Lost Daughter.” Her film, about a middle-aged professor and mother on a solo vacation, premieres Friday night at the 78th Venice International Film Festival where it is playing in competition. Gyllenhaal was joined in Venice before the premiere by her stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson and Peter Sarsgaard who spoke about adapting the book. The film will be on Netflix later this year.