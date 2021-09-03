Lithuania recalls Beijing ambassador over China-Taiwan spat

AP National News

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has recalled its ambassador to China after the Baltic country’s decision in July to allow self-governing Taiwan to open an office in its capital under its own name. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said the ambassador was recalled from Beijing for consultations “following the Chinese government statement on August 10.” Last month, China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania and told the Baltic nation to “immediately rectify its wrong decision.” China says Taiwan is part of its territory and doesn’t have the right to diplomatic recognition, although the island maintains informal ties with all major nations through trade offices that act as de facto embassies.