3 employees killed in shooting at postal facility in Memphis

AP National News

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two Postal Service workers have been fatally shot at a postal facility in Memphis, the third high-profile shooting in west Tennessee in weeks. A third postal employee was identified as the shooter Tuesday, and officials say that person died from a self-inflicted gunshot. U.S. Postal Inspector Susan Link told reporters that the three postal workers were found dead after the shooting at a carrier annex in an historic Memphis neighborhood. FBI spokeswoman Lisa-Anne Culp said the suspect shot him or herself. No identities or motive were released. It was the third high-profile shooting in the Memphis area in recent weeks.