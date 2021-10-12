California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned

AP National News

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials say powerful California wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks and destroyed some trailers and that one man suffered severe burns. The winds on Monday stoked destructive blazes, toppled trees, whipped up blinding dust clouds and forced a utility to cut power to thousands of customers in an effort to prevent wildfires. Authorities say about 30 structures were destroyed Monday afternoon when flames roared through a mobile home park in Sacramento County. In San Joaquin County, a man was severely burned and about five trailers were destroyed at another mobile home park. The winds were easing on Tuesday.