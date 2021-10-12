Czech PM says president ready to ask him to form government

AP National News

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says his country’s president told him he was ready to give Babis a chance to form another government even though Babis’ party placed second in a parliamentary election last week. Babis and President Milos Zeman met near Prague on Sunday shortly before Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital. The hospital said Zeman was in intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown. The Czech presidency is largely ceremonial, the officer-holder is responsible for choosing a political leader to try to form a government. Two party coalitions that placed first and third in the election say they’re ready to govern together.