Divorced UK and EU head for new Brexit fight over N Ireland

AP National News

By RAF CASERT and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and Britain are back to quarreling less than a year after finalizing Brexit. Britain wants changes to the deal it reached on trade in Northern Ireland. The EU insists on keeping the essence of the deal. France wants more fishing licenses from London. But the UK is holding back. Britain’s Brexit minister on Tuesday accused the EU of wishing failure on its former member and of badmouthing the U.K. as a country that can’t be trusted. David Frost said during a speech in Lisbon that the EU “doesn’t always look like it wants us to succeed.” he said the UK wanted a better relationship, but “it takes two to fix it.”