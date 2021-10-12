Feds OK Colorado plan to cover gender-affirming care

AP National News

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — Colorado state and federal officials announced Tuesday that the state will include gender confirmation care in individual and small group health insurance. The plan under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will include jaw, cheek and eye modifications, face tightening, facial bone remodeling for facial feminization, breast or chest construction and reductions and laser hair removal. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado’s plan also includes an annual mental health exam and expanded coverage of opioid alternatives for pain management. The changes go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The announcement comes as Republican-led states have enacted several restrictions on transgender people’s rights this year.