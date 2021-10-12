Man who beat wife while kids hid in closet gets 10 years

AP National News

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man who admitted beating his wife while their three children hid in a closet has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. A news release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says the oldest child, then 10 years old, called 911 — and the beating was still going on when police kicked in the bedroom door. The statement said 30-year-old Christopher Michael Rapp of Shreveport was sentenced Monday on two abuse charges. Authorities say the woman was afraid to cooperate with prosecutors, who brought the case anyway.