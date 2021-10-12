Pamela down to tropical storm, but strengthening expected

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela has weakened to a tropical storm off Mexico’s Pacific coast. But forecasters say it is expected to regain strength overnight and make landfall as a hurricane near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s center was about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlan late Tuesday and it was moving north-northeast at about 12 mph (19 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph). The hurricane center warns of possible life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area. Weakened remnants of the storm may reach Texas by Thursday.