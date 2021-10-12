Pamela weakens to tropical storm, but strengthening expected

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Pamela has weakened to a tropical storm as it meanders off Mexico’s Pacific coast. But forecasters say it is expected to regain strength and be a hurricane while making landfall near the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela’s center was about 240 miles (385 kilometers) southwest of Mazatlan at midafternoon Tuesday and it was moving north at about 9 mph (15 kph). The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph). The hurricane center warns of possible life-threatening storm surges, flash floods and dangerous winds around the impact area. Weakened remnants of the storm may reach Texas later.