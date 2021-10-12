Russia offers US to lift sanctions on diplomatic missions

AP National News

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has offered the U.S. to roll back several rounds of sanctions that have hampered the activities of their diplomatic missions, but reaffirmed its strong opposition to any U.S. military presence in Central Asia. The Russian proposal was made during Tuesday’s talks between Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. The Russian Foreign Ministry reiterated Moscow’s readiness to respond in kind to any unfriendly U.S. action and called for rolling back a slew of sanctions and restrictions on diplomatic missions. Ryabkov said he also reaffirmed Moscow’s strong opposition to any U.S. presence in the former Soviet Central Asian nations following the American exit from Afghanistan.