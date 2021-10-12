Southern California fire shuts highway, forces evacuations

AP National News

SOLVANG, Calif. (AP) — Evacuation orders have been expanded for a growing wildfire driven by intense winds that has shut down a key Southern California highway for more than a day. At least 200 firefighters battled the Alisal Fire. By Tuesday the blaze had scorched 12.5 square miles along coastal Santa Barbara County and remained completely uncontained. In Northern California, fire crews increased containment of a blaze that destroyed 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and a park building at the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County. Winds forced a utility to cut power to thousands of customers in an effort to prevent wildfires.