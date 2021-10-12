Stocks wobble ahead of corporate earnings, inflation data

AP National News

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks wobbled on Wall Street Tuesday as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% in midday trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was relatively unchanged. The Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending gained ground, but those gains were offset by falling technology and communications stocks. U.S. crude oil prices rose were holding above $80 a barrel. European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets also closed mostly lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%.