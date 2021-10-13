1 dead, 21 injured as severe storm hits Hong Kong

AP National News

BEIJING (AP) — A strong tropical storm bearing down on Hong Kong has left one person dead and 21 others injured, as city authorities suspended classes, stock market trading and government services. Typhoon Kompasu moved across the South China Sea before hitting China’s southern island province of Hainan, where it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour. The storm made landfall on Hainan on Wednesday afternoon, and China’s official Xinhua News Agency said authorities canceled flights at major airports and ferries to Guangdong province. The storm is forecast to head back to sea and make landfall next in northern Vietnam.