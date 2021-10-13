Ex-Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee dies; was in Congress 36 years

AP National News

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee, who served in Congress for 36 years, has died. He was 92. Kildee’s death was announced Wednesday by his nephew, Rep. Dan Kildee, who succeeded him after his 2012 retirement. Dale Kildee, a Democrat, was first elected to the House in 1976 and represented Flint and surrounding areas. Dan Kildee says his uncle — a former teacher — was always proud that he was from Flint and was passionate about improving others’ lives through education, learning and mentorship.