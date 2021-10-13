Germany sees spike in migrants arriving via ‘Belarus route’

AP National News

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER and VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say the number of migrants arriving in the country via Poland and Belarus has gone up in recent months. Poland and two other European Union nations have accused the Belarusian government of encouraging people to cross into the EU. German news agency dpa reported Wednesday that federal police said more than 4,300 people illegally entered Germany from Poland so far this year. Poland has accused neighboring Belarus of encouraging largescale migration to destabilize the 27-nation EU. The Polish government approved a bill late Tuesday for the construction of a high barrier with motion sensors on the border with Belarus to deter people from crossing over.