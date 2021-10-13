Hezbollah wants judge in Beirut port blast probe removed

AP National News

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and its allies are calling for the removal of the judge leading the investigation into the massive explosion at Beirut’s port last year. The development could derail the new Lebanese government even before it begins tackling the country’s unprecedented economic meltdown and financial crisis. A Cabinet meeting was canceled on Wednesday after Hezbollah demanded urgent government action against the judge. One Hezbollah-allied minister said he and other Cabinet members would stage a walkout if the judge isn’t removed. Hezbollah earlier accused the U.S. of interfering in the port investigation with the aim of implicating the militant group and its allies.