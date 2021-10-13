Holocaust forum looks at social media’s role in antisemitism

AP National News

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Participants at a Holocaust remembrance conference in Sweden have blamed social media for contributing to a global rise in antisemitism. Government and technology company representatives attending the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo vowed Wednesday to crack down on hate speech, disinformation and the denial of facts both online and off. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said the company is “now removing 15 times more hate speech than we were just five years ago. And we are not going to stop.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was allocating $1 million to counter online antisemitic hate speech in the Mideast and North Africa.