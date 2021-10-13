‘It’s not Satanism’: Zimbabwe church leaders preach vaccines

AP National News

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

SEKE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The Apostolic church is one of Zimbabwe’s most skeptical groups when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. The numerous Apostolic groups have millions of followers and it is one of the southern African nation’s largest religious denominations. But many of these Christian churches, which combine traditional beliefs with a Pentecostal doctrine, preach against modern medicine and demand followers seek healing or protection against disease through spiritual means like prayer and the use of holy water. Some secluded Apostolic groups believe vaccines are linked to Satanism. To combat that, authorities have formed teams of campaigners who are also churchgoers to dispel misconceptions about the vaccines in their own churches.