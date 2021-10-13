Jan. 6 committee subpoena targets begin turning over docs

AP National News

By JILL COLVIN, MICHELLE R. SMITH and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — At least three of the officials involved in organizing and running the Jan 6. rally that preceded the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol are handing over documents in response to subpoenas from the House committee investigating the attack. The 11 organizers and staffers were given a Wednesday deadline to turn over documents and records as part of the committee’s investigation into the deadly insurrection that marked the most serious breach of the Capitol building since the War of 1812. The organizers have also been asked to appear at separate depositions the committee has scheduled beginning later this month.