Over 200 migrants saved from boats on way to Canary Islands

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescuers have saved over 200 migrants on the perilous seaborne route from Africa to the Canary Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Emergency services for the Canary Islands say that rescuers saved 90 migrants from two boats intercepted near the island of Gran Canaria. Another 55 people were pulled from a boat near the island of Fuerteventura. And another 73 people from northern Africa were rescued from two boats near Lanzarote. Arrivals to the Atlantic archipelago have doubled in the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2020. The ocean crossing is very dangerous and many taking it lose their lives each year.