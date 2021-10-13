Pamela hits Mexico’s Pacific coast at hurricane force

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pamela has hit Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of the port city of Mazatlan at hurricane force, bringing high winds and rain to the city. Pamela regained hurricane strength just before it hit 40 miles (65 kms) north of Mazatlan, which also serves as a resort for Mexican tourists. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Pamela had maximum winds of about 75 mph (120 kph) at landfall Wednesday, though it is expected to quickly weaken as it moves inland. The hurricane was moving northeast at 14 mph (22 kph) and remnants could approach Texas by Thursday.