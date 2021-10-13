Pamela moves inland after hitting Mexico’s Pacific coast

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pamela is moving inland over Mexico’s northwest region after slamming into the coast just north of Mazatlan at hurricane strength. Pamela made landfall 40 miles (65 kms) north of the port city of Mazatlan, which also serves as a resort for Mexican tourists. Civil defense officials say wind and rains did little damage in the city. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 65 mph (100 kph) as it moved inland. The storm was moving north-northeast at 23 mph (37 kph) and remnants could approach Texas by late Wednesday or Thursday.