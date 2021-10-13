The AP Interview: NZ climate chief to aim higher at UN talks

AP National News

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister James Shaw says the coronavirus pandemic has shown that humans are very good at responding to an immediate crisis. But when it comes to dealing with a slower-moving threat like climate change, he says, we’re “terribly bad.” Shaw spoke to The Associated Press ahead of a climate summit opening in Scotland on Oct. 31. Many environmentalists say the summit represents the final chance to avert a climate catastrophe. Shaw says a top priority will be to ensure a $100 billion pledge by wealthier nations to help poorer countries switch to cleaner energy is fulfilled. He says a failure to deliver so far has led to a breakdown in trust and consensus reached with the 2015 Paris Agreement.