Trump stars in Madame Tussauds branch in Dubai 1st Mideast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The lavish waxworks temple Madame Tussauds has opened its first Middle East location on a small artificial island off the coast of Dubai. Former President Donald Trump stars at the exhibit among 60 other celebrities and world leaders. The display was unveiled on Wednesday and also features a sultry Kylie Jenner and a beaming Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with a handful of Bollywood dance stars. The United Arab Emirates is home to the only Trump-branded golf course in the region and rulers who for years cultivated warm ties with the former U.S. president.