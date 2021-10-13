White House: LA port going 24/7 to ease shipping backlog

AP National News

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says it has helped broker an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation. This is an effort to relieve supply chain bottlenecks and move the stranded container ships that are driving prices higher for U.S. consumers. President Joe Biden plans to discuss the agreement during a speech Wednesday afternoon about supply chain issues that have hampered the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, account for 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. The supply chain problem is tightly linked with the broader challenge of inflation confronting Biden.