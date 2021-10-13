Wildfire nears Reagan’s ‘Western White House’ in California

AP National News

SOLVANG, Calif. (AP) — A major Southern California highway is still closed as a wildfire driven by intense winds grows without any containment. At least 200 firefighters have been battling the Alisal Fire along the coast in Santa Barbara County. The blaze has already scorched 21 square miles. Fire crews in Northern California have contained more of a blaze that destroyed 25 mobile homes, 16 RVs and a park building at the Rancho Marina RV Park in Sacramento County. More winds this week could force a utility to again cut power to thousands of customers in northern and central California.