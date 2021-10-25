PM, officials detained, internet down in apparent Sudan coup

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s information ministry says the country’s interim prime minister and a number of senior government officials have been arrested. The ministry described Monday’s actions as a military coup. The ministry says the country’s internet was largely cut off and military forces closed bridges. The whereabouts of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok were not immediately known. The special U.S. envoy to the Horn of Africa says Washington is “deeply alarmed” by reports of the military takeover.