Deadly week for migrants on French coast; at least 3 killed

PARIS (AP) — A train struck and killed a migrant from Eritrea and at least two bodies were recovered from the sea and on a beach during a particularly deadly week for migrants on the northern coast of France. The deaths occurred in and around the city of Calais, where people often attempt treacherous crossings to Britain.. French maritime authorities say a person taken unconscious from the sea was later declared dead. Another body was recovered on a beach, along with a boat filled with water. From Monday night to Wednesday night, more than 1,000 people were picked up off the coast during dozens of rescue operations. The train hit the Eritrean in Calais on Thursday.