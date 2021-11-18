Chase joins wide Virginia GOP field challenging Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A firebrand Republican has joined the crowded GOP field hoping to unseat Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia next year. State Sen. Amanda Chase announced her bid Wednesday. She is an ardent supporter of gun rights who promotes herself as “Trump in heels” and has a long history of clashing with her own party. Spanberger is a moderate former CIA officer who flipped the 7th District seat blue in 2018. The crowd of Republicans seeking to challenge Spanberger in the central Virginia district has grown to more than a half dozen.