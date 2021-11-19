EXPLAINER: Why did Modi repeal India farm laws after a year?

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a surprise announcement that he will withdraw agriculture laws that triggered a year of farmer protests, in what is seen as a major climbdown by his government. Experts say elections could be a major reason behind the sudden decision. Farmers form the most influential voting bloc in India and politicians have long considered it unwise to alienate them. They are also particularly important to Modi’s base, but have been up in arms since the laws were passed in September last year. The protesting farmers say they will continue demonstrating until the laws are officially withdrawn during the Parliament session set to begin in December.