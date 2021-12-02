Norway reports large outbreak of omicron variant infections

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Authorities in Norway say at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant and the cases are connected to a Norwegian company’s Christmas party in a restaurant in the capital. The Oslo Municipality said Thursday that “more cases are expected,” and tracing is being carried out “to limit transmission routes and prevent major outbreaks.” The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said that those affected live in Oslo and surrounding areas. It is customary in Scandinavia for companies, associations and individuals to hold Christmas parties in the weeks leading up to Christmas eve.