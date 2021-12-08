Putin: Russia will submit security proposals to US in a week

By DASHA LITVINOVA, AAMER MADHANI and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow will submit its proposals for a security dialogue with the U.S. a week after his call with U.S. President Joe Biden amid Western concerns about a Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian border. The Russian leader reaffirmed his denial of planning to attack Ukraine, but argued that Moscow can’t remain indifferent to NATO’s possible expansion to its neighbor. Biden and Putin spoke for over two hours on Tuesday. Biden delivered a simple message to Putin: invade Ukraine again and face painful sanctions that will do resounding harm to your economy. The Kremlin said the Russian leader told Biden that Russian troops were on their own territory and don’t threaten anyone.