The AP Interview: General says US troops to remain in Iraq

By LOLITA C. BALDOR AND ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East says the U.S. will keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future, despite their shift to a non-combat role, and they will still provide air support and other military support for Iraq’s continuing fight against the Islamic State. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Pentagon that Iranian-backed militias want all Western forces out of Iraq, and he expects there will be increasing attacks on the U.S. and Iraqis in the coming weeks in an effort to get them out.